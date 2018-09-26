Police arrest man who allegedly threatened to kill Atiku

news

A 43-year-old fraudster, Augustus Akpan has been arrested by the police for allegedly threatening to kill former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and rape his daughters and wife.

Akpan also sent threat messages asking Atiku to drop out of the presidential race.

According to Punch, this was made known to newsmen by the spokesman of the police, Jimoh Moshood in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

“One Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge plus phone and the SIM card used by the suspect to send the threatening messages to Atiku and his family members were recovered,” the police told Punch.

Akpan, who hails from Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom was arrested at the toll gate along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Lagos State.

Punch also reports that he confessed to the crime, saying that he started threatening the former VP, when attempts to extort him failed.