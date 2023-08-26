ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest man over death of retired Benue court of appeal president

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onyeka further assured that he would unravel the mystery behind the death and bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book.

Late Justice Margaret Igbetar.
Late Justice Margaret Igbetar.

Recommended articles

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 73-year-old Igbetar, who retired from service on Oct. 17, 2015, was said to be living a private life and was hardly seen in public.

Anene said the judge was found in a pool of her own blood in her kitchen on Friday, with deep cuts on her back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Aug. 24, information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Igbetar (rtd), could not respond to calls and was nowhere to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.

“A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko Road, Makurdi, led to the discovery of her body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph, and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation,” the Police spokesperson said in the statement.

The statement further quoted the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Bartholomew Onyeka, as strongly “condemned the dastardly act”.

Onyeka further assured that he would unravel the mystery behind the death and bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN also reports that Igbetar was born on Oct. 17, 1950, in Mbape, Shangev-ya, Tsar-Mbaduku, in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

She started her career as the Assistant Registrar, Grade I Area Court, Katsina-Ala, Benue State in 1971, and rose to become a Judge of the Customary Court of Appeal in 1995, a position she held till 2003 when she was appointed President of the court.

Igbetar was a founding member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA), Benue State, a life member, first Chairperson of Benue branch and a National Trustee of the association.

The late Justice served as a member, Election Petition Tribunal, Bauchi State, between 1998 and 1999, National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Imo/Abia State in 1999 and the Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal, Kebbi State.

She was also a member of the Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution in 2000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police raid Abuja hotel, arrests manager for alleged sexual abuse of minors

Police raid Abuja hotel, arrests manager for alleged sexual abuse of minors

Police arrest man over death of retired Benue court of appeal president

Police arrest man over death of retired Benue court of appeal president

Military kills 23 terrorists, arrests 137 suspects, rescues 41

Military kills 23 terrorists, arrests 137 suspects, rescues 41

No immediate threat of floods in Nigeria – FG

No immediate threat of floods in Nigeria – FG

Students of Rivers University responsible for hostel robbery - Gov Fubara

Students of Rivers University responsible for hostel robbery - Gov Fubara

Kwara Muslims using police to torment Isese adherents - Ifa priest

Kwara Muslims using police to torment Isese adherents - Ifa priest

FG will work with govs to collect valid data of poor people – Betta Edu

FG will work with govs to collect valid data of poor people – Betta Edu

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Navy deploys Deep Blue assets to secure Nigerian Maritime waters

Navy deploys Deep Blue assets to secure Nigerian Maritime waters

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes. [X:Punch]

NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes