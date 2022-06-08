RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest man over alleged murder of mother, son in Adamawa

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police command in Adamawa has arrested an 18-year-old man (name with) over alleged murder of a nursing mother and her son at Sabon-Layi village in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Yola, said the suspect and the victims were residents of Sabon Layi village.

Recommended articles

He said the suspect allegedly attacked the victim, Talatu Alhaji-Usman and her child when she went to take bath at a river in the area.

He said the suspect was arrested on June 6, by operatives of the command in Lamurde.

“The Adamawa State Police Command on the 6/6/2022 apprehended an 18-year-old suspect for brutal murder of one Talatu Alhaji Usman, 36, and her one-year-old child in Lamurde LGA.

“The victim was said to have resisted attempt by the suspect to rape her, and in the ensuing scuffle he overpowered and pushed her down into the water where she died.

“The suspect also took the child who was crying uncontrollably on the river bank and pressed him into the water until he became lifeless.

“The suspect was arrested by the operatives of the command attached to Lamurde Divisional Police Headquarters, following a report received by the victim’s husband, who is currently bereaved over the lost of his wife and child,” he said.

The spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande had ordered discreet investigation into the case.

While reiterating commitment of the Command to protect lives and property, Nguroje urged the people to cooperate with the police and be law abiding.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Police arrest man over alleged murder of mother, son in Adamawa

Police arrest man over alleged murder of mother, son in Adamawa

Two die in early morning fire at Aba filling station

Two die in early morning fire at Aba filling station

NLC urges FG to end strike by ASUU, others

NLC urges FG to end strike by ASUU, others

Real reason Igbos can’t produce Nigeria’s next president – Uzodinma

Real reason Igbos can’t produce Nigeria’s next president – Uzodinma

PDP National Secretary raises alarm, alleges assassination plan

PDP National Secretary raises alarm, alleges assassination plan

Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance

Monkeypox: Enugu State Govt steps up health surveillance

APC Presidential Primaries: Tinubu jumps into early lead as vote sorting begins

APC Presidential Primaries: Tinubu jumps into early lead as vote sorting begins

13 aspirants slug it out at APC’s presidential primary election

13 aspirants slug it out at APC’s presidential primary election

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

Owo attack shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state - Peter Obi

Peter Obi.

Aso Rock dinner exposes the heartless nature of Nigerian leaders [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of the APC Chieftains that attended the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun. (Twitter/@animolenikun)

Owo attack: Buhari condemns killing of worshippers in Catholic Church

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]