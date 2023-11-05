ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling

Police earlier arrested three suspects involved in the crime on Saturday, but the one arrested in the ceiling fled.

The suspect was hiding in the ceiling of his girlfriend’s house in Calabar when he was arrested.

He has confessed that the victim’s tenant initiated the abduction.

Police spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest of the fourth suspect in the abduction of Mrs Caroline Bassey, who the police rescued hours after the abduction.

“The suspect was unsuspicious that officers of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad were on his trail until he was apprehended at about 5 a.m.

“He has confessed to being the mastermind of Mrs Bassey’s kidnap. He identified Bassey’s tenant as the person who contracted him and his gang to kidnap the victim,’’ Ugbo said.

