Police arrest herdsman, 73 cows, 13 sheep over alleged farm destruction.

Shiisu said the police also arrested his 73 cows and 13 sheep that strayed into the farmland on Oct. 10.

“Information received from a source revealed that on Oct. 10, at about 1920hrs, a herder trespassed into the farmland of Habu Sa’idu of Takatsaba village in Suletankarkar LGA and his animals ate and destroyed his farm crops.

“Residents from the said village accompanied by the complainant went to challenge the herdsmen, who became violent and inflicted various degrees of injuries on the five persons."

Shiisu noted that no life was lost during the incident, adding that the situation had been brought under control.