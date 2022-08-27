RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest fake naval officer in Nasarawa State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested a fake Naval Officer in the state.

According to the Police spokesperson, the suspect was arrested wearing full military camouflage and with identity card bearing his name.

On August 25, 2022, a 33 years old man, an indigene of Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, was nabbed wearing military camouflage.

“The suspect who claimed to be working in Kogi State, was arrested at Doma market, while putting on full Military Camouflage, by operatives of 4 Special Forces Command, Doma and handed over to the Police for further investigation,” he said.

The spokesperson added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect procured the military regalia and accoutrements from Lagos State.

The PPRO in the statement, added that the suspect had been wearing it to deceive unsuspecting members of the public before nemesis caught up with him.

He further said that investigation led to the recovery of some military accoutrements of the Nigeria Navy.

He listed the accoutrements to include two sets of combat short knickers, a jack knife, two identification cards of Nigeria Merchant Navy carrying the name of the suspect, Belt, two mobile phones.

Nansel said the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adesina Soyemi ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out exhaustive investigation to unravel other crimes that might have been committed by the suspect.

He, therefore, said that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after the investigation.

