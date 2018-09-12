Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest Evans' former lawyer, Ogungbeje, in court

Evans Police arrest billionaire kidnapper's former lawyer, Ogungbeje, in court

Police officers arrested the lawyer at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Police arrest Evans' former lawyer, Ogungbeje, in court play Olukoya Ogungbeje (Vanguard)

Police officers have arrested Olukoya Ogungbeje, a lawyer who used to represent suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans.

According to a report by The Punch, officers of the Nigeria Police Force arrested the lawyer at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

The officers, reportedly attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, arrested Ogungbeje as soon as he parked his car on the court premises on Wednesday morning with the reason for his arrest yet to be made public.

He was reported to have been in court on Wednesday to appear before the vacation judge, Justice Muslim Hassan.

Ogungbeje withdrew as the legal respresentative of Evans in June 2018, disclosing that he had suffered repeated and sustained threats to his life.

Evans arrest and prosecution

Police arrest Evans' former lawyer, Ogungbeje, in court play Evans (Naija News)
 

Evans was arrested by a combined team of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Lagos State Police Command at one of his Magodo Phase II GRA, Lagos, home on June 10, 2017.

His arrest was followed by revelations of how he successfully carried out kidnappings and made millions of dollars from his victims, eluding the police during his decade-long reign of terror.

