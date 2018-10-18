Police arrest Emzor salesman who illegally sold codeine

news

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested Chukwunonye Madubuike, a former business development executive of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ltd, who was caught on a hidden camera illegally selling codeine in a sting operation.

A BBC documentary that aired in April 2018 had exposed how cough syrup with codeine was illegally sold in the black market with the help of people in the pharmaceutical industry.

Madubuike was caught on camera illegally selling 60 bottles of cough syrup to the BBC reporters who were masquerading as drug dealers and assured them that it came straight from the company's manufacturing room.

He went on the run in May after the airing of the documentary but has now been apprehended in Lagos, according to a BBC report.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, Madubuike was arrested in the border town of Idiroko in Ogun State while he was heading to Cotonou in Benin.

Explaining how he was caught dealing with the undercover reporters, Madubuike told the Police that he was only trying to meet his sales target and that he regrets selling to unauthorised persons.

Despite his claim that he was under the impression that he was selling to a genuine businessman, Madubuike had been caught boasting about how the codeine could sell really well with addicts on the streets.

He had said, "This is a product I know that if I have one million cartons, I can sell it in a week. You know drug addicts. When an addict comes and there is no money, he wouldn't mind dropping even the key of his motor car just to satisfy that urge immediately. It's a paradise."

Emzor had fired Madubuike in May and reported him to the Police for supplying the substance to unauthorised persons. Emzor also suspended the production of the extremely addictive drug .

Following the airing of the BBC documentary, the federal government announced a ban on the use of codeine as an active agent in the production of cough syrup.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) also temporarily shut down production sites of three pharmaceutical companies, including Emzor, due to their inability to provide required documents during the inspection of their facilities.

Effects of codeine abuse

Codeine abuse can lead to common side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, and drowsiness. More severe side effects include shallow breathing, low blood pressure, seizures, urination problems, confusion, agitation, and hallucinations.

Further abuse of codeine, such as mixing it with alcohol or other sedatives, can also lead to respiratory depression which can cause an overdose.

Addiction to the drug can lead to physical dependence which occurs when a person's brain and body become so used to the presence of the opiate that if they suddenly stop taking it, they will experience withdrawal symptoms, which could typically involve severe shaking of the body, shock, and even schizophrenia.