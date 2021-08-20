They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 8, 2020 at Royal Crown Village, Ajah, Lagos.

Akeem said that Makun, a driver to the complainant, Mr Chukwuma Ezike, stole the 96,000 dollars from his employer’s room.

The prosecutor said that Makun shared the money with the other two defendants and fled the country.

“He was arrested in the Republic of Benin after the case was reported at the police station,” he said.

Akeem said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O. A. Adelaja, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N5 million each with two sureties in like sum.