Police arrest Delta woman allegedly trading in AK-47 bullets

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe told newsmen on Sunday in Warri, Delta that the 34-year-old suspect was nabbed on Thursday during a raid on her premises.

He said police operatives acted on actionable intelligence gathered about the illicit activities of the suspect and stormed her premises around Effurun Roundabout in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

“Following an actionable intelligence gathered on May 18 about a woman who deals on illegal sale of AK-47 ammunition, operatives raided the premises of the suspect located close to Effurun Roundabout.

“During the raid, 100 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered from the lady. Investigation in the matter is on-going,’’ he said.

Edafe added that in another development, the police recovered a Lexus SUV and a battle axe from a suspect currently at large.

He said the items were recovered on Thursday by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police on stop-and-search duty at Oworigbala Community on Okpara-Oworh Road in Ughelli.

“The operatives, while conducting stop-and-search, flagged down a Lexus RS 350 with Registration Number: RBC 811 CY; the driver suspiciously offered the operatives money which they rejected.

“The driver immediately zoomed off. On noticing that the RRS operatives were closing in on him, he quickly abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a nearby bush,’’ Edafe said.

He added that the battle axe and two pieces of IPhone were found in the vehicle when it was recovered.

News Agency Of Nigeria

