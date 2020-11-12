The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man who's suspected of killing and burying his girlfriend last month.

Segun Titilayo was arrested after the corpse of Oritoke Manni was discovered buried on a building site at Otolu town.

Lagos Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Thursday, November 12, 2020 that Manni had previously been declared missing by authorities in October after a report was filed.

He said Titilayo, 29, was the last person to see the deceased alive after he called her on the phone to come to his house on October 13.

The decomposing corpse of the 26-year-old bar attendant was discovered on November 7 by a company excavating its building site, and a report was promptly filed.

"The police detectives swung into action and the corpse was identified by the staff of the hotel to be Oritoke's," Adejobi said.

Titilayo was promptly arrested and has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti.

Manni's corpse has been evacuated to a public morgue for an autopsy.