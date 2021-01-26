The police alleged that one Haruna Yusuf, 47, and other suspects found with two machine guns and 179 anti-aircraft ammunition, were arrested.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sanusi Buba, announced this during a news conference on Monday in Katsina.

Buba said that the suspects were arrested in their hideouts at Sawariya village, Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina state.

“Based on credible intelligence, the command has been following a lead of the suspect.

“The suspect was trailed and arrested alongside with his cohorts, –Lawan Zayyana, 35, also of Sawariya village, Haruna Adamu, 35, and Auwal Abubakar, 28, both of Maduru village in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina state.

“Haruna Yusuf confessed to be the gang leader.

“He told police that he usually receives the supply of arms and ammunition from the Republic of Niger and hands over to Lawan Zayyana, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar, who will in turn take the supply to bandits in the forest.

“Furthermore, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar confessed to have severally trafficked such arms and ammunition to bandits in Gurbi and Dan-Magaji areas in Zamfara” he said.

The commissioner further said that the police arrested 14 other suspects at the hideouts during the raid.

Buba said that other items recovered in their possession included one vehicle and seven motorcycles they used in trafficking the weapons to bandits in the forests.

The commissioner added that other items recovered were torch lights, mobile phone chargers, one rifle and 3,413,500 CFA Franc.

He said that investigation was ongoing to arrest other suspects involved in the act.