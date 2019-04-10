The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the development while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Sadiq stated that on April 4, Ahmadu Ishaku, a Nigeria Custom Service Officer attached to Sokoto Command, had filed a complaint to the Commissioner of Police in the state.

He said that Ishaku had told the Police that on April 2, some unknown persons had broken into the Custom duty post at Gaido village and dispossessed him of his AK47, with Bridge NO. 0056, 10 rounds of live ammunition; as well as three mobile phones.

The Police spokesperson said that the Police immediately swung into action and traced the stolen phones through a tracker that showed the position of the devices.

“During Police investigation, two of the stolen phones were recovered from one Murtala Isiyaku of Illela town and he confessed that he bought them from Umar.

“Umar was arrested by a team of Anti-kidnapping detectives attached to Sokoto, where he confessed to stealing the said items,’’ Sadiq said.

According to the PPRO, police investigation has also revealed that almost all of Umar’s assets were linked to criminality.

In another development, the police also arrested one Abdullahi Adamu of Gidan Igwai Area of Sokoto, in possession of 19 bottles of Totulin with codeine syrup and 36 sachets of Refinol tablets.

Sadiq said Adamu had confessed to selling the illegal drugs to unsuspecting members of the public.

He appealed to members of the public to continue to volunteer useful information that could assist the police in apprehending suspected criminals in the state.