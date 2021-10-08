RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest alleged IPOB kingpin in Imo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police have arrested one of the kingpins of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Uchenna Chukwu, in Imo.

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)
IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

Police spokesman in the state, CSP Mike Abattam said in a statement issued in Owerri on Friday that the IPOB champion, was arrested at Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

He added that the police also killed an IPOB member who joined other members to frustrate the arrest of the kingpin.

He said Chukwu, aged 34 years, played a major role in the killing of police officers and burning of police stations in Imo and had long been declared wanted by the police.

He explained that following credible information the police stormed his shop at Ehime Mbano area to arrest him.

“The suspect raised alarm alerting members of his gang, picked a cutlass and rushed at one of the police operatives and attempted chopping off his head but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered.

“While this was on, the already alerted members who came in their numbers to rescue him engaged the police in a gun duel and in the process, one of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds,’’ he stated.

He added that one locally-made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges; two live cartridges and charms were recovered at the scene.

Abattam also stated that the suspect was presently undergoing interrogation and had made useful statement to the police.

He said the police was working in synergy with other security agencies to arrest other members of the terror group especially those that escaped with bullet wounds.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Abdullahi Ganduje is Kano Gov [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

How Senator Stella Oduah reportedly paid N5billion in cash for London houses

Senator Stella Oduah (Punch)

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers

Stop eating placenta after childbirth, experts warn new mothers. [bbc]

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]