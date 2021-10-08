Police arrest alleged IPOB kingpin in Imo

He added that the police also killed an IPOB member who joined other members to frustrate the arrest of the kingpin.

He said Chukwu, aged 34 years, played a major role in the killing of police officers and burning of police stations in Imo and had long been declared wanted by the police.

He explained that following credible information the police stormed his shop at Ehime Mbano area to arrest him.

“The suspect raised alarm alerting members of his gang, picked a cutlass and rushed at one of the police operatives and attempted chopping off his head but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered.

“While this was on, the already alerted members who came in their numbers to rescue him engaged the police in a gun duel and in the process, one of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds,’’ he stated.

He added that one locally-made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges; two live cartridges and charms were recovered at the scene.

Abattam also stated that the suspect was presently undergoing interrogation and had made useful statement to the police.