Police confirm arrest of Adeyanju, others for inciting disturbance

The force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

play Police confirm arrest of Adeyanju, 2 others for inciting public disturbance (NAN)

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians,Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams for inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety among others.

The force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested within the powers provided under the constitution, Police Act and Regulations, the Penal Code Law and Procedures.

Moshood said that rights of every Nigerian as stated in the 1999 Constitution as amended was not absolute.

“The Constitutional rights of every Nigerian as stated in first paragraph in sections 38, 39, 40 and 41, these rights are not absolute as section 45 of the same Constitution provides for derogations to these rights,“ he said.

H said that their conduct was contrary to sections 96, 113, 114, 152, 183 and 391 of Penal Code law.

The spokesman said that the suspects were already been arraigned in a court in Abuja.

He said that some exhibits recovered from the trio included: criminal defamatory comments and utterances capable of inciting public disturbance.

