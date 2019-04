The suspects are: Hanniel Patrick, 29, from Akwa Ibom, Abdulwahab Isah, 28 and Salisu Mohammed, 32 both from Kogi .

Okeregbe who was released on March 28, was kidnapped on March 22 by the suspects along Games Village in Abuja while on his way from his mechanic’s workshop.

A statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested on April 9 by operatives attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’.

He said that Okeregbe who was not originally their target, was taken to the kidnappers’ den in Karimo, Abuja and kept incommunicado.

The spokesman said that items recovered from the suspects included a locally made revolver gun, three live AK47 ammunitions, a battle axe, hanset phones and masks with which they blindfold their victims.

Mba said that the suspects had made useful statement to the police.

He said that efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large.

Mba said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu had reassured Nigerians that the police and other security agencies would do everything possible to check crimes in the country.

He, however, enjoined members of the public to always avail the police with useful information that would help in realising these objectives.