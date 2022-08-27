RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 9 kidnap suspects, kill 2 in Bauchi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Bauchi State have arrested nine kidnap suspects and rescued one victim at Maina Maji Village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

He added that two of the suspects were neutralised in the process.

Wakil listed those arrested as Ali Ibrahim (20), Manu Abdullahi (30), Damina Musa (22) Yusuf Mohammed (32) and Buba Abdu (25).

Others are Buba Sulaiman (22) Isah Manu (25), Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf (46).

He added that the duo neutralised was confirmed dead by a medical doctor in the area.

Wakil stated also that the operation led to the release of one Alhaji Samaila (70).

He added that four motorcycles were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

“The suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime,’’ he stated.

