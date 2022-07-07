The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Lagos.
Police arrest 6 suspects over JAMB officials’ robbery attack
The Police Command in Lagos State, on Thursday, announced the arrest of six suspects, who allegedly robbed some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Ikorodu, Lagos.
He said that one of the suspects was killed during a gun battle with the police.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some gunmen invaded Mambillah Hotel, Owutu-Ikorodu on May 11, killing the security guard and robbing some JAMB officials and other guests at the hotel.
Hundeyin said that the arrest was made possible by a painstaking, diligent and discreet investigation closely monitored by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi.
He said that the suspects were traced to their hideout at Oju-irin Abattoir area of the state, where they were eventually arrested.
“The seventh suspect, simply identified as Taye, was neutralised during a gun duel with police.
“Items recovered from the suspects are two locally-made pistols and 11 live cartridges,” he said.
The image maker said that the earlier-arrested supervisor and other staff of the hotel were released after investigations cleared them of culpability.
He said the suspects would be arraigned soon.
