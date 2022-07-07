Police arrest 6 suspects over JAMB officials’ robbery attack

He said that one of the suspects was killed during a gun battle with the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some gunmen invaded Mambillah Hotel, Owutu-Ikorodu on May 11, killing the security guard and robbing some JAMB officials and other guests at the hotel.

Hundeyin said that the arrest was made possible by a painstaking, diligent and discreet investigation closely monitored by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi.

He said that the suspects were traced to their hideout at Oju-irin Abattoir area of the state, where they were eventually arrested.

“The seventh suspect, simply identified as Taye, was neutralised during a gun duel with police.

“Items recovered from the suspects are two locally-made pistols and 11 live cartridges,” he said.

The image maker said that the earlier-arrested supervisor and other staff of the hotel were released after investigations cleared them of culpability.