RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 6 suspects over JAMB officials’ robbery attack

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Lagos State, on Thursday, announced the arrest of six suspects, who allegedly robbed some officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Lagos.

Recommended articles

He said that one of the suspects was killed during a gun battle with the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some gunmen invaded Mambillah Hotel, Owutu-Ikorodu on May 11, killing the security guard and robbing some JAMB officials and other guests at the hotel.

Hundeyin said that the arrest was made possible by a painstaking, diligent and discreet investigation closely monitored by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi.

He said that the suspects were traced to their hideout at Oju-irin Abattoir area of the state, where they were eventually arrested.

“The seventh suspect, simply identified as Taye, was neutralised during a gun duel with police.

“Items recovered from the suspects are two locally-made pistols and 11 live cartridges,” he said.

The image maker said that the earlier-arrested supervisor and other staff of the hotel were released after investigations cleared them of culpability.

He said the suspects would be arraigned soon.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police in Edo arrest 30 suspects for alleged cultism

Police in Edo arrest 30 suspects for alleged cultism

Police arrest 6 suspects over JAMB officials’ robbery attack

Police arrest 6 suspects over JAMB officials’ robbery attack

Kuje prison attack: Senate wants CCTV cameras in all correctional centers

Kuje prison attack: Senate wants CCTV cameras in all correctional centers

Dakar Summit: Buhari joins African leaders to inaugurate IDA $93bn Fund

Dakar Summit: Buhari joins African leaders to inaugurate IDA $93bn Fund

Why we demolished Odumeje’s church - Anambra govt

Why we demolished Odumeje’s church - Anambra govt

Anambra Assembly slams Gov. Soludo for slashing education budget

Anambra Assembly slams Gov. Soludo for slashing education budget

Yahaya Bello doles out N7m to NYSC members, gives 2 automatic job

Yahaya Bello doles out N7m to NYSC members, gives 2 automatic job

Sallah: Ram sellers in Lagos decry low patronage

Sallah: Ram sellers in Lagos decry low patronage

Odumeje manhandled as Anambra Task Force demolishes his church

Odumeje manhandled as Anambra Task Force demolishes his church

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari