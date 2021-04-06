The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Awka.

Ikenga said the command recovered one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges, one Lexus 330 Jeep SUV and two tricycles from the suspected criminals.

“Acting on credible information while on surveillance duty, operatives of the command attached to Ihiala Police Division, on April 4, at about 1820hrs, arrested one Chike Obi, 28 and Okosis Udeagu, 23.

“One locally-made pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from them and they both confessed to being members of a deadly cult group,” he said.

Similarly, Ikenga said the Inland Police Division on March 22, received a complaint that a Lexus 330 SUV got missing at a car wash, on Heritage Road.

He said all efforts made to locate the vehicle and the car washer proved abortive.

However, he said Police operatives attached to the Division later arrested two suspects, one Pius Aidam and one Effiong Udeme in connection to the car theft.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was stolen and taken to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State,” he noted.

In another development, he said the command received series of complaints of tricycles being removed from where they were parked along Borromeo Roundabout in Onitsha North Local Government Area.

The police spokesman said operatives attached to Inland Police Station on March 30, arrested one Isienyi Joshua, 22 and Chinemere Emenike, 19, and recovered two tricycles.

“They both confessed to being members of a criminal syndicate specialised in stealing tricycles within Onitsha and its environs.

“Discreet investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang at large and recover other incriminating items,” he added.

According to him, all the suspects would be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.