The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said that the hoodlums took advantage of the ongoing #EndSARS protest to foment trouble in the area.

Adejobi listed the suspected hoodlums as: Qudus Oke, m, 22; Abdullahi Ajose, m, 25; Kayi Ajayi, m, 33; Michael Ben, m, 27; Godwin Joseph, m, 25 and Oluwasegun Akinlade, m, 29.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to rid Lago State of hoodlums, hooliganism, gangsterism, cultism and other social vices.

“All hands are on deck to resist any act capable of jeopardising security networking of the state and causing pains and agonies to Lagosians during the ember months and beyond,” Adejobi quoted the CP as saying in the statement.