Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 57 suspected homosexuals in Lagos

LGBT Police arrest 57 suspected homosexuals in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, confirmed the arrest to newsmen during a news conference.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police arrest 57 suspected homosexuals in Lagos play

Homosexuals in Tarkwa are looking for new members in local churches

(Guardian)

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it had arrested 57 persons suspected to be involved in homosexual activities in the Egbeda area of the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, confirmed the arrest to newsmen during a news conference.

He said that the suspects were picked up on Sunday at 2 a.m. while they were performing gay-initiation for newly recruited members.

“Intelligence gathered revealed that some youths will be initiated into a Gay/Homosexual Club between 1 a.m and 2 a.m., at Kelly Ann Hotel/ Event Centre, located at No. 3-7, Adenrele St., Egbeda, an action contrary to Section 1 (1) of Same Sex Marriage, Act 2014.

“Consequent upon this, some operatives from the Shasha and Idimu Police Stations led by  CSP Oke Olufunmilayo and  SP Solomon Fayomi stormed the venue and met no less than 80 young men.

“They were taking different types of drinks including banned substances like Tramadol, Shisha laced with substances suspected to be Marijuana.

“As soon as they sighted the police, they ran into different directions but the team arrested 57 of them,” he said.

The CP said that investigation into the case was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court soon.

However, some of the suspects who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the press conference, denied the allegations.

They said that they were at the hotel to attend a wedding and a birthday party.

One of the suspects, James Obialu, said that he was a dancer and had come to the party to perform before he was arrested.

“I am not a gay, I am a dancer and I was there to perform before I was arrested. I am a responsible citizen and I work at the Alimosho General Hospital as a counsellor for those living with HIV,” he said.

ALSO READ: Donald Duke says he would protect gay Nigerians

Another suspect, Samuel Olarotimi, 22, and also a graduate of Mass Communication from the Yaba College of Technology, said that there were other females in the hotel who were not arrested.

“I was there for a birthday party which started late. About eight ladies were at the bar with us while some other ladies were dressing up in their rooms.

“I don’t know why the police refused to arrest the other females but brought us here as alleged homosexuals, “ he said.

One of them, Bob China, said that he accompanied his friend, a caterer, to deliver food at the party but was arrested while waiting outside the hotel. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet
3 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet

Related Articles

Mugabe "Better than Jesus" and other famous quotes by Zimbabwean President
Nigerian And Gay Dodging police and the Yahoo Boys
Winifred Oyo-Ita Buhari’s achievements under-reported – HOSF
In Lagos Government targets 2 million followers on social media platforms
Buhari May tells President, Commonwealth leaders to allow same-sex unions
Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights
Mentally Challenged Physician warns Nollywood to stop stigmatising persons with mental illness

Local

Lifeless President: The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buhari
Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buhari
Leah Sharibu: We are analysing the audio message – Presidency
Leah Sharibu We are analysing the audio message – Presidency
Lifeless President: Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech
Lifeless President Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech
Lifeless President: Afenifere backs Trump, says Buhari in a vegetative state
Lifeless President Afenifere backs Trump, says Buhari in a vegetative state