Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 51 suspected IPOB members in Umuahia

Police arrest 51 suspected IPOB members in Umuahia

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 reported dead as IPOB agitators move to reject 2019 elections play Police arrest 51 suspected IPOB members in Umuahia

The Police in Abia on Wednesday arrested 51 persons suspected to be members of proscribed  Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) but operating as members of “Judaism’’, in Umuahia.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

Ogbonna, a Superintendent of Police, said that the suspects were arrested for allegedly being in possession of different insignias of the outlawed IPOB.

He said that the suspects comprised 41 men and 10 women, adding that they would be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

NAN reports that the suspects held a procession on major streets Umuahia, carrying placards with different inscriptions, written in Jewish Language.

They were intercepted by a team of anti-riot policemen, who shot several teargas canisters in their attempt to disperse the procession.

The development caused stampede at Isigate Market as traders, shop owners, passers-by and motorists ran in different directions for safety.

The suspects, who were dressed in religious white attires with small caps, similar to those of the Jews, began the procession from Afaraukwu community, where the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, hails from but were dispersed at Isigate.

One of the members, who identified himself as Israel el-Ibe, told newsmen that the procession was organised to “publicly demonstrate our desire to be allowed to have a Jewish state of our own in Biafra land because we are Jews in Biafra land”.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Imam of Abia, Sheik Ali Ukaiwo, decried the procession, describing it as ill-timed and capable of threatening the existing peace in the state.

Ukaiwo said “it is bad, ill-timed and uncalled for, especially at a time like this, when most communities hold traditional marriages and festivals.”

He warned residents to shun actions that could be perceived by security agencies as “constituting a breach of the public peace during this period’’. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year...bullet
2 The untold story of how 13-yr-old Ochanya died while seeking an educationbullet
3 This is why President Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment...bullet

Related Articles

Police inspector killed, 34 suspected members of IPOB arrested
Catholic bishop decries IPOB’s call for boycott of 2019 polls
Police parade 33 suspected IPOB members over alleged murder of officer
Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers, warns of Boko Haram propaganda
6 reported dead as IPOB agitators move to reject 2019 elections
Court orders Abaribe to pay N100m for bailing runaway Nnamdi Kanu from jail
Nnamdi Kanu calls on Nigerians to boycott 2019 general elections
Ojukwu’s first son, Debe reported dead
IPOB: Ayugu urges court to hold Sen. Abaribe, Fani-Kayode culpable for Kanu’s escape
Fake news will be weaponised for 2019 elections, and you should absolutely fight it

Local

Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman
Troops in North-East have no specific time-frame for rotation - Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army troops arrest 3 notorious gun runners in Niger
Nigerian Army troops arrest 3 notorious gun runners in Niger State
Nigeria's Boko Haram is still the second deadliest terrorist group in the world - Report
U.S. designates Boko Haram ‘entities of particular concern’
Senate condoles with family of slain Red Cross worker
Senate in rowdy session as lawmakers reject Buhari's nominees for INEC, ICPC
X
Advertisement