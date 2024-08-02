Police arrest 50 protesters in Jigawa for returning to streets during curfew

The Jigawa Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Lawan Shiisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that no fewer than 50 suspected hoodlums were arrested on Thursday.

Shiisu, who also confirmed the return of the protesters to the streets in Zai, Shuwarin and Gumel towns, could not immediately give figures of those arrested on Friday for violating the imposed curfew order in the state.

The spokesperson said that the police and other security agencies were on top of the situation in the state, adding that the combined security forces had succeeded in dispersing the hoodlums from the streets.

“Yes, we have made arrests in Shuwarin and Zai, but I cannot give you the number of those arrested immediately because they are still bringing them in.

“As for Gumel, we are yet to receive any information regarding resistance by the hoodlums,” he said.

However, NAN gathered that hundreds of youth have continued to match in the streets on Friday the second day of the nationwide protest in Dutse and Gumel Local Government Areas.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that a combined team of security agencies were battling with the protesters who wanted to gain access to public buildings and stores near the Zai area of Dutse.

Another resident in Zai, Malam Adamu Abubakar, said that the youth in their hundreds were seen chanting different slogans moving forcefully toward Dutse despite being teargassed by the police anti-riot squad.

An eyewitness also saw hundreds of protesters, mostly youths, regrouping at Shuwarin, a suburb of Dutse to continue with the demonstration.

The eyewitnesses said that the protesters were marching toward Dutse township but were being blocked by security operatives.

They also told NAN that if not for the intervention of security agencies who barricaded the road leading to Dutse and fired teargas, the protesters could have invaded the metropolis.

Garba Ibrahim, an eyewitness from Shuwarin said that the police had succeeded in arresting some of the protesters including teenagers.

However, in Gumel LGA, the situation was relatively calm as security barricaded the major roads and prevented the protesters from regrouping.

