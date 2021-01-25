The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says its officers have arrested five members of a proscribed religious movement for a protest in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

She said that the command had restored calm in the Central Business District of Abuja after dispersing the protesters.

Yusuf said that members of the movement had, during the protest, destroyed public property and attacked citizens, including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects.

She said the five suspects arrested during the protest would be charged to court after investigations.

She said further that the Commissioner of Police in FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, had warned that the command would not condone any attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property.

According to her, the command will not hesitate to ensure that culpable persons are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

She, therefore, appealed to residents to remain calm and law abiding.

She also pledged the unwavering commitment of the command to ensure protection of lives and property in FCT.