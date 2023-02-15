Police arrest 5 people for setting 2 banks ablaze in Delta

“Two banks and two vehicles were set ablaze by the protesters in Udu. I am not aware of any other protest in Warri and Effurun.

“Meanwhile, five persons have been apprehended in connection with the crime,” Edafe said.

An eyewitness said some people who were angry about the non availability of cash in banks and the rejection of the old naira notes protested and set ablaze two vehicles around Express Junction and Ovwian area of Udu.