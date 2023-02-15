ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 5 people for setting 2 banks ablaze in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Delta says five people have been arrested for setting two banks and two vehicles ablaze on Wednesday in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigeria Police
“Two banks and two vehicles were set ablaze by the protesters in Udu. I am not aware of any other protest in Warri and Effurun.

“Meanwhile, five persons have been apprehended in connection with the crime,” Edafe said.

An eyewitness said some people who were angry about the non availability of cash in banks and the rejection of the old naira notes protested and set ablaze two vehicles around Express Junction and Ovwian area of Udu.

Normalcy has been restored following the swift intervention of security operatives deployed to forestall total breakdown of law and order.





