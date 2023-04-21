The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 5 over alleged murder of motorcyclist in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said the suspects would be charged in court at the completion of investigation.

This is contained in a statement issued by police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil and made available to newsmen on Friday in Bauchi.

He stated that the five suspects allegedly committed criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

“Police received a report from one Ibrahim Umar of Kangere ward in Bauchi Local Government Area that his younger brother, one Muhammad Tukur, a commercial motorcyclist, was missing.

“On April 9, police received information from Maina-Maji Divisional Headquarters that a decomposing corpse was sighted at Shinge village forest in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

“The corpse was later identified to be that of the missing motorcyclist,’’ he stated.

Wakil added that investigation revealed that one Hashimu Adamu (22), of Badaqoshi village in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state and one Anas Muhammed (23) of Kangere village were the last passengers sighted with the motorcyclist.

He stated that detectives swung into action and arrested the aforesaid passengers for interrogation.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they conspired between themselves to lure Tukur, the motorcyclist, to take them to Badaqoshi village Alkaleri Local Government Area.

“On reaching Shinge village, they stabbed the motorcyclist in his stomach, slaughtered him, abandoned the corpse and made away with his motorcycle,’’ he stated.

Wakil added that exhibits recovered from the suspects included one motorcycle.

He stated also that the suspects would be charged in court at the completion of investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

