Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects had partaken in several kidnappings in the North-West zone of the country.

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]
Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna. Hassan said that the suspects had partaken in several kidnappings in the North-West zone of the country.

“On May 29, acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, a joint patrol team comprising officers from the Saminaka Division and the Hunters Group in Lere Local Government Area (LGA) successfully arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling,” he said.

Hassan said that the suspects had confessed to being part of a kidnapping syndicate in the Lere council area and admitted to stealing two cattle, which they sold to a 47-year-old man from Dokan Lere, who had also been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

He listed the recovered items to include: a locally-made single-barrel gun, a cutlass and three mobile phones. The spokesman said that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for further investigation.

In the same vein, he said that following credible intelligence information about the suspicious movement of a bandit, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tudun Wada Zaria Division led a swift action, resulting in the arrest of a 70-year-old man from Tudunjukun in Zaria.

He said that the arrest took place at about 2:50 am, adding that during the operation, an AK-47 rifle, a locally-made pistol and three cartridges were recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect is helping the police in their investigations to apprehend his accomplice and he will be charged to court as soon the investigation is completed,” he added.

Hassan said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Dabigi, assured the public of the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. He said that the command would continue to act decisively against criminal elements in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Nigerians workers should spot signs of burnout to avoid significant health issues

Nigerians workers should spot signs of burnout to avoid significant health issues

LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Mental Disorder [The Guardian Nigeria]

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway