The Jigawa Police Command said it arrested 49 suspected political thugs during the recently conducted primary elections in the state.

Mr Bala Senchi, the Police Commissioner in the state, disclosed this while parading the suspects on Saturday in Dutse.

Senchi said the suspected thugs were arrested in Birninkudu, Hadejia, Babura, Suletankarkar, Taura, Jahun and Gagarawa local government areas of the state.

He explained that the suspects were arrested with assorted weapons, in connection with ballot box snatching, thuggery and impersonation.

The CP added that investigation was ongoing into the case, after which the suspects would be charged to court.

Senchi, therefore, warned politicians and their supporters to desist from engaging in any act capable of disrupting elections.

He also urged them to continue to cooperate with the security agencies, to achieve the desired objectives.