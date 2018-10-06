Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police arrest 49 suspected political thugs in Jigawa

In Jigawa Police arrest 49 suspected political thugs

Mr Bala Senchi, the Police Commissioner in the state, disclosed this while parading the suspects on Saturday in Dutse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Policemen arrest man, narrative photo play Police arrest 49 suspected political thugs in Jigawa (Illustrative) (Aproko247)

The Jigawa Police Command said it arrested 49 suspected political thugs during the recently conducted primary elections in the state.

Mr Bala Senchi, the Police Commissioner in the state, disclosed this while parading the suspects on Saturday in Dutse.

Senchi said the suspected thugs were arrested in Birninkudu, Hadejia, Babura, Suletankarkar, Taura, Jahun and Gagarawa local government areas of the state.

He explained that the suspects were arrested with assorted weapons, in connection with ballot box snatching, thuggery and impersonation.

The CP added that investigation was ongoing into the case, after which the suspects would be charged to court.

Senchi, therefore, warned politicians and their supporters to desist from engaging in any act capable of disrupting elections.

He also urged them to continue to cooperate with the security agencies, to achieve the desired objectives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries...bullet
2 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
3 2019 Elections Melaye, Murray-Bruce, PDP clash with officers during...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Election APC NWC suspends Imo governorship primaries indefinitely
Suleiman Abba APC disqualifies former police IG from Senatorial race
Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna Gov. appoints former AIG, Abbass as Security Adviser
In Katsina FG inaugurates immigration border patrol base
2019 Election Jailed ex-Gov Joshua Dariye, Oluremi Tinubu, ex-IG Abba pick APC Senate nomination form
What Not To Do Avoiding these can help you live a long life
DSS Invasion Sule Lamido condemns incident at National Assembly
In Jigawa Suspected robber shoots 58yr-old man
Left Too Early Explosion from cooking gas cylinder kills 3 children

Local

Troops raid shrine, arrest chief priest
In Borno Troops neutralise 5 insurgents, recover 4 AK 47
NAF deploys special force to Zamfara
Nigerian Air Force NAF deploys Air Assets to Plateau
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is due to be endorsed at a meeting of his party
Buhari President pledges to get back all Nigerians abducted by terrorists
4 Commissioners, 2 Special Advisers resign from Gov Akeredolu's cabinet
Akeredolu Ondo Gov. commiserates with family of murdered teenager, tasks Police to fish out killers
X
Advertisement