The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Garba Danjuma, who made this disclosure to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said the arrest was made possible under the recently launched ‘Operation Puff Adder’.

Danjuma said the command’s new operational strategy led to the successful arrest of the suspects between May and June.

“We have succeeded in arresting three suspected informants to kidnappers, 10 suspected kidnappers and 32 other criminals.

“We also recovered from them various kinds of weapons, handsets, laptops, cables, knives and cutlasses under Operation Puff Adder.

“The three suspected informants to the kidnappers were arrested during different police operations in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

“They specialised in giving information to kidnappers, who terrorise Zamfara and Kebbi border towns through Bena district of Danko/Wasagu area,” he said.

Danjumma said the suspects were allegedly involved in various armed robbery cases, motorcycle theft and rape in the area, saying that they were also found to have been in possession of illegal weapons.

“As soon as investigations are completed, the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

The commissioner urged the public to ensure effective community policing and information sharing with the police to checkmate activities of criminals in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Operation Puff Adder, was inaugurated by the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on April 23.

The initiative is aimed at wiping out banditry and security challenges in the North West and other parts of the country.