Police arrest 42 Shiite members over violent protests in Abuja

Police in the FCT have arrested 42 members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) over violent protests in the territory on Tuesday.

Police arrest 42 Shiite members over violent protests in Abuja.
DSP Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the protesters came from Niger, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Kaduna states to cause mayhem in the FCT.

She said the suspects, carrying charms, stones and some minor explosives were nabbed at the Kubwa-Gwarimpa axis of Abuja.

She added that they stormed the area in large numbers, obstructing traffic and throwing stones and explosives at police operatives.

Adeh said police operatives had been able to disperse the protesters and brought the situation under control.

According to her, no casualty was recorded but some of the protesters sustained injuries.

