Police arrest 405 robbery suspects, kill 51 in 2 years in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police command in Lagos State says no fewer than 405 robbery suspects were arrested and 51 others killed during exchange of gunfire between 2021 and 2022.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The command’s spokesman, SP. Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while speaking on the achievements of the command.

Hundeyin said 245 suspects were arrested, 25 killed from 17 robbery incidents in 2021, while 160 were arrested and 26 killed from 20 incidents in 2022.

He said that 350 robbery operations were foiled within the period under review, with 169 in 2021 and 181 in 2022.

The spokesman said that 206 arms and 775 ammunition were recovered during the period, with 108 arms and 348 ammunition recorded in 2021, while 98 arms and 427 ammunition were recovered in 2022.

Hundeyin said that 262 suspected cultists were arrested during the period from 32 cultism cases recorded, while 128 were arrested from 18 cases in 2021, 134 others from 14 cases in 2022.

He said that 206 murder cases were recorded in 2022 against 192 in 2021, adding that suicide cases rose from 25 in 2021 to 30 in 2022.

The spokesman said that three police personnel lost their lives in the command from 20 attacks during the period, with each year recording 10 attacks.

He said that kidnapping cases reduced from five in 2021 to two in 2022, with the arrest of three suspects.

Hundeyin said that 35 vehicles were recovered within the period with 10 in 2021 and 25 in 2022.

He said that other 32 stolen vehicles reported to the command were yet to be recovered.

News Agency Of Nigeria
