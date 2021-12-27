RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 4 suspects, seize 21 cars over illegal car races in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has arrested four suspects and impounded 21 cars over illegal car races and other similar offences in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the suspects were arrested and the cars impounded under the enforcement of Regulation 228 of the Road traffic act on the prohibition of illegal car races and other similar offenses.

Adeh said the enforcement team, led by the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday arrested and impounded the cars on Sunday.

The PPRO said the suspects were arrested around Muhammadu Buhari way, by Nicon Insurance Area where they converged for business as usual.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Police Command in the FCT, on Thursday, ordered full enforcement of the prohibition of all kinds of car and speed races in the territory.

The CP directed all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and their supervisory Area Commanders to ensure full enforcement of the prohibition in their Respective Area of Responsibility (AoR).

The order followed public outcry on the menace of recklessness, risk to lives and damages to personal property as well as critical national infrastructure caused by car and speed races.

Illegal car racing, acceleration contests, speed competitions or test of physical endurance, among others had posed hardship in traffic navigation for road users in the FCT.

