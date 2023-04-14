The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest 4 suspects over murder of PDP ward Chairman in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO added that the commissioner has also reiterated the command’s continuous commitment to safeguarding lives and properties of the good people of Ebonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Nweke was murdered in the area during the March 18 Governorship and House Assembly polls.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, in a press conference in Abakaliki on Friday, also said that no fewer than 21 persons have been declared wanted in connection with the crime.

The arrested four suspects, all male, are Kelechi Nwali, Onyebuchi Chita, Aloke Obinna and Ifeanyi Nwokpuku.

“On March 18 Gubernatorial/State House of Assembly Elections, one Peter Nweke ‘m’, PDP Ward Chairman at Ezza North, was killed by unknown gunmen.

“Sequel to the dastardly act, the Commissioner of Police CP Faleye S. Olaleye, tasked all Police Officers in the Command to fish out all those responsible for the killing.

“Consequently, on March 28, four suspects were arrested in connection with the death of Mr Peter Nweke.

“During interrogation of the suspects, the first suspect, one Kelechi Nwali ‘m’, a Labour Party House of Assembly Candidate, Ezza North Constituency, confessed to hiring the assailants who were meant to torture the victim, however, he died in the process.

“According to Nwali, the late Peter Nweke posed a threat to his political ambition, so he contacted one Akwasi ‘M’ of Nnachi Umuezeoka in Ezza North, who spear-headed the torture that eventually resulted to the death of Mr Nweke.

“The second suspect, Onyebuchi Chita of Nkomoro community, confessed to have brought in the killers from Nkomoro into Ogboji community where Peter Nweke was killed.

“The third suspect, Aloke Obinna of Ogboji community, confessed to have given his motorcycle to one Onyebuchi Chita for escape after the incident.

“While Ifeanyi Nwokpuku, fourth suspect of Ogboji community, all in Ezza North, conspired with one Sampson Nweke ‘m’, who pointed Peter Nweke out to the killers,” PPRO stated.

Onovwakpoyeya also pointed out that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Falaye Olaleye, has assured members of the public that all the suspects arrested would be arraigned in court at the end of investigation, while those at large will be apprehended and brought to Justice.

The Command, therefore warned all criminals that there is no safe haven in State for them.

