RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 4 suspected rustlers with 208 cattle

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested four suspected cattle rustlers with 208 animals.

Police arrest 4 suspected rustlers with 208 cattle
In Venezuela's cattle-rearing region of San Silvestre in the western state of Barinas, ranchers are falling prey to rustlers and government price controls AFP

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, on Tuesday in Katsina.

Recommended articles

He named the suspects as Isiya Halliru, Nasiru Bature, Bello Hamza and Hassan Iliyasu.

“On May 10, 2021, at about 11:00hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command succeeded in smashing a notorious syndicate of bandits terrorizing Kankara and its environs.

“They were arrested with 170 cows and 38 sheep suspected to be rustled animals,” he said.

Isah said that during investigations, the suspects confessed that the animals belonged to their masters living in the dreaded Rugu forest.

The police spokesman further said that the owners failed to show up and claim ownership of the animals.

He noted that the animals have already been handed over to the State’s Standing Committee for further necessary action while investigations were going on.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aso Rock robbery attempt should worry us all [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Federal government announces fresh COVID-19 restrictions

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confirmed as host of BBNaija season 6

4 things to do after sex

28-year-old man sexually abuses mother and kills her a day before Mothers’ Day