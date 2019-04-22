The Command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation by operatives of the Rumuolumeni Divisional Police Station on April 18, at about 2100 hours.

According to him, the arrest was made in a bid to stem the rising cult activities in the state.

“They were arrested with one English made revolver pistol and three live ammunition and have made useful confessions.

“Meanwhile efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang, and they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

ALSO READ: Atiku condemns killing of British aid worker, Nigerian boyfriend in Kaduna

“The war against armed banditry in the state is on and we can only do better with the support of the public,’’ he added.

He, however, urged residents to always report suspicious characters and movements to the police via 08033312261, 08033396638 and 08098880134