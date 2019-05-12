The police said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the command’s Spokesperson, DSP Irene Ugbo, on Sunday in Calabar that the suspects were arrested on May 11 in Calabar.

“On May 11, on receipt of a distress call that cultists had killed a rival cultist in Calabar, a team of Anti-Cultism unit of the police mobilized to Ekpo Abasi round-about where four suspected cultists were arrested.

“They were arrested in a car with registration number DUK 934 and three locally made pistols, one axe and a hammer were recovered from them.

“The suspects confessed to have committed the crime and they will soon be charge to court,’’ she said.