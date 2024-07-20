Police arrest 38 criminal suspects in Taraba for kidnapping, murder, others

Iloyanomon stated this while addressing newsmen on the arrest on Friday in Jalingo.

He said that the suspects were linked with various criminal acts committed at different times in the state.

The commissioner said that the command had begun the prosecution of 12 of the suspects while the remaining 26 suspected criminals were still undergoing investigations.

He listed their alleged crimes to include kidnapping, murder, possession of prohibited arms, armed robbery, and child abuse among others.

The CP disclosed that the suspects were arrested with various arms and ammunition as well as other dangerous weapons, used in perpetrating their crimes.

While admonishing vigilante groups and hunters not to operate outside the ambit of the law, the CP charged Divisional Police Officers to take control of all pseudo-security apparatus within their areas of operations.

While thanking the personnel of the command for the huge successes recorded, he urged them to always endeavour to remain circumspect on issues of the human rights of the citizens.

He assured the people of the state of adequate safety that would enable farmers to achieve bumper harvests.