RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 37 suspects over alleged banditry in Sokoto

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police command in Sokoto State, says it has arrested no fewer than 37 suspects over alleged banditry in some parts of the state.

Police arrest 37 suspects over alleged banditry in Sokoto
Police arrest 37 suspects over alleged banditry in Sokoto

Addressing a press conference in Sokoto on Monday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Operations, Ahmed Zaki, said the arrests were made between Jan. 20 and Jan. 29.

Recommended articles

“Between Jan. 20 to Jan. 29, the Operation Sahara Storm of the Nigeria Police identified and raided the bandits’ camps in Illela, Rabah, Isa and Goronyo Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

“During the operations, the police arrested no fewer than 37 suspects at different locations and several exhibits were recovered.

“All the suspects were linked to the notorious gang leader, Turji, and they have all confessed to their complicity in the crime of banditry.

“However, investigation into their cases is still in progress and the suspects will be charge to court as soon as the investigation is completed,” he said.

The DIG named some of the suspects as Musa Kamarawa, Abubakar Hashimu, Bammi Kiruwa, Zayyanu Abdullahi, Hardo Yunusa and Samuel Chinedu, among others.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNICEF welcomes release of 4 girls abducted by insurgents in Borno

UNICEF welcomes release of 4 girls abducted by insurgents in Borno

E-ticketing: NRC shortlists 5 firms to bid for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe rail line

E-ticketing: NRC shortlists 5 firms to bid for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe rail line

Police arrest 37 suspects over alleged banditry in Sokoto

Police arrest 37 suspects over alleged banditry in Sokoto

We’ll consult on suspension of subsidy removal – Oil Marketers

We’ll consult on suspension of subsidy removal – Oil Marketers

Family releases week-long programmes for Alao-Akala’s burial

Family releases week-long programmes for Alao-Akala’s burial

North East governors donate N20m to Zamfara banditry victims

North East governors donate N20m to Zamfara banditry victims

15,000 youths apply for traffic control job in Oyo - Official

15,000 youths apply for traffic control job in Oyo - Official

YABATECH emerges best polytechnic for third time

YABATECH emerges best polytechnic for third time

My successor will inherit stable democracy, revamped security forces - Buhari

My successor will inherit stable democracy, revamped security forces - Buhari

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom