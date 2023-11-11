ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

She said that the victim was taken to Ore-Ofe Hospital in Ewekoro town for medical treatment while preliminary investigation was still on over the ignoble act.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)
Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

SP Omolola Odutola, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed that the man, Gbenga Kolawole, had raped the girl, who was said to have been drunk at that point.

The incident had occurred during an annual Church anniversary on Sunday.

“Her mother said she took the drunk girl to a nearby shop and kept her there,” she said in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The command spokesperson added that the suspect was alleged to have raped the girl where she was kept but was caught by one Sunday Ibrahim.

She said that the victim was taken to Ore-Ofe Hospital in Ewekoro town for medical treatment while preliminary investigation was still on over the ignoble act.

“Following a report from an aggrieved mother, Kolawole who had unlawful carnal knowledge of the drunk girl and was caught in the act has been arrested for preliminary investigation,” the PPRO said..

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Politicians inducing voters in Kogi governorship election

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Afreximbank, Anambra govt sign $200m development agreement

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Massive turnout of voters recorded in Kogi governorship election

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Governors Yahaya Bello, Douye Diri have cast their votes

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Hamas-Israel War: Badagry positions as destination for Nigerian Christian pilgrimage

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

Voting has started at Dino Melaye’s polling unit in Ijumu LGA

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

No security escort for VIPs to polling units in Kogi, Police insist

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah

President Bola Tinubu

Buhari: North lost right to complain over Tinubu's appointments - Northern Forum

Nigerian police

Police arrest kidnap suspect while hiding in girlfriend’s ceiling