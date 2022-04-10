Police arrest 32 suspected cultists, criminals in Anambra

Ikenga said the raids that led to the arrests was part of the determined efforts to rid Anambra of all forms of criminality.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were involved in crimes including armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and extortion.

“Acting on credible information, the Command operatives on March 30 arrested one Ozo Olie Ifeanyi, 43, in his residence at Odoje village, Onitsha and recovered one locally fabricated single barrel pistol and one live ammunition concealed in a bag.

“He has confessed to be a member of the Black Axe Cult Group and specialises in robbing unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables.

“Another suspect, one Ifeanyi Nwobu, 49, from Enugu-Ukwu was arrested on the same date.

“The command also recovered one locally made beretta pistol, one magnum pump action and ammunition from the suspects who have made statements that are useful for investigation,” he said.

Ikenga also said 30 suspected touts, ranging from 17 years to 44 years, were arrested for flouting Anambra State Government’s ban on touting, extortion and illegal revenue collection in the state.

He said they were nabbed on April 6 around Tarzan Junction, Owerri road, Upper Iweka, Ochanja Junction, Awada road, Head Bridge, Kara Junction and Atani road.

The PPRO reiterated the resolve of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Echeng Echeng, to defend the people of the state from all of criminality and insecurity.