Officers of Ogun State Police Command reportedly arrested a 31-yr-old man, Oluwaseun Fakoyejo with arms and ammunition at the venue of the inauguration ceremony of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said this in a statement on Friday, May 31, 2019.

According to Punch, the suspect was arrested at the main bowl of MKO Abiola Stadium venue of the inauguration ceremony.

The Police PRO said, “The Command got the hint that some hoodlums were going to be at the stadium purposely to foment trouble, which made the Police to be more vigilant during the ceremony.”

“Not quite long after the departure of the (newly-sworn-in) governor and other dignitaries, the SARS operatives deployed at the venue got information about the hoodlums’ fomenting trouble and threatening people with dangerous weapons.

“The operatives swiftly moved in and succeeded in arresting one of the miscreants, while others escaped.

“Recovered from the arrested person is one locally made single barrel pistol and four live cartridges.”

Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered a thorough investigation of the suspect, and also get his fleeing accomplice arrested.