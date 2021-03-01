The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said in a statement on Monday in Yola that the suspects were arrested on Feb. 27.

He said items recovered from suspects included a single barrel gun, a motorcycle and other dangerous weapons.

Nguroje said that the suspects were allegedly responsible for the kidnap of Ali Ahmadu and Alhaji Guruza of Antasa and Balhona villages in Gombi Local Government Area (LGA) sometimes in November 2020.

“The suspects were apprehended at their various hideouts in Gombi town following credible information and intense search by the police and Pulaku Vigilance team of Gombi Division.

“Investigations so far revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious armed robbery/kidnapping gang that specialises in terrorising innocent citizens in the Central zone of Adamawa and Kwaya kusa of Borno State.’’