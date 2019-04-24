The Police Spokesperson in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo made the remark in a statement she signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar.

Ugbo said that the two kidnap suspects were arrested for attempting to abduct the State Security Adviser, Mr Ani Esin on March 12, 2019 in Calabar.

According to her, the suspects were arrested in Calabar by men of the Anti-Cultism/Kidnapping Squad of the police.

”The suspects are Thomson Emmanuel-Bassey and Prince Otu; investigation is still ongoing to unravel the cause of their action and their accomplices brought to book,” Ugbo said.

She said that the command also received a distress call over a robbery operation at 8 Miles area in Calabar, saying that a team of police detectives were quickly dispatched to the area.

“In a bid to evade arrest, the suspect attempted to disarm the inspector who led the team and in the process, the inspector sustained bullet wounds while the suspect was maimed in his leg.

“We recovered a revolver pistol and live ammunition in his possession. The suspect is giving useful information to the police.

“Investigation is being intensified to arrest other fleeing gang members to face the full wrath of the law,” Ugbo said.