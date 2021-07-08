Police arrest 3 suspected railway vandals, recover items in Enugu

Ndukwe said that the police recovered two lorries and the vandalized items, which included rail line tracks, slippers, clips among others.

He said that the feat was achieved by clearly marshaled out operational strategies, including collaborative security operations, devised by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu.

“One Chukwuma Okoye, 56 and Oluchukwu Igboke, 25, were intercepted and arrested on July 2 at about 1:40 a.m.

“The duo were arrested by a patrol team, headed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, at Emene along Enugu-Abakaliki Highway, Enugu.

“Upon search conducted on two Mercedes trucks with registration numbers: AWK 296 YX and UWN 471 ZX, they were respectively driving, the operatives’ uncovered large pieces of vandalised railway tracks and other materials.

“They both confessed to be transporting the vandalised and stolen items from Ezza-Nkwubor in Emene to Onitsha, Anambra State,’’ he said.

Similarly, Police Operatives attached to the Command’s CP Monitoring Unit on June 6, arrested one Boniface Eze, 37 and recovered a Mercedes 911 lorry loaded with vandalized railway tracks and slippers at Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene, Enugu.

The spokesperson said the arrest was due to police operatives swift response to credible information.

“The suspect and driver of the said lorry also confessed to be transporting the vandalized items to Onitsha, Anambra State,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the commissioner had warned vandals to steer clear of critical national infrastructure or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Ndukwe said that efforts had been intensified to arrest accomplices to the crime, with a view to charging them to court once investigation was concluded.

“The commissioner calls on residents of the state to remain law abiding, vigilant and promptly report criminals and their acts of vandalism to the nearest police station.