Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police spokesman said the items had been suspected to belong to the fleeing kidnappers.

The Spokesman of the Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Dutse.

He said operatives of the Command arrested the suspects on Nov. 18, at Rigija settlement in Hara Village, Dutse LGA.

Shiisu said the Police recovered 29 cows; four sheep, a broken Riffle butt, one chain and a motorcycle with registration No: KMC 790 HJ,

The Police spokesman said the items had been suspected to belong to the fleeing kidnappers.

“The Police received a distress call on Nov. 17 at about 1:30 a.m. from Kwaimawa village on the same date that unidentified persons armed with dangerous weapons stormed the village and kidnapped Alhaji Shehu Kwaimawa, a 63-year-old businessman.

“The suspects allegedly robbed the victim of an unspecified amount of money before taking him away.

“Upon receipt of the report, the police moved to the scene where they discovered that the hoodlums, who came by foot had fled with the victim to an unknown destination,” he said.

Shiisu said that an intelligence report showed that the kidnappers released the victim at Baranda Forest in Dutse LGA.

He said that further investigations led to the arrest of three suspects identified by the kidnapped victim to be among the abductors.

According to him, the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

