Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles
The Police said the breakthrough followed weeks of intensive surveillance of the syndicate.
Recommended articles
DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman in the state stated on Saturday that 23 automatic pump action guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered in the process.
“Three suspected members of the syndicate were arrested in Onitsha while the investigation is being expanded,’’ Ikenga stated.
He added that the breakthrough followed weeks of intensive police surveillance of the syndicate.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles
Kano Poll: How we used Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf's mistakes to nail them - Ganduje
Sierra Leone President commends Nigeria for support
ONSA partners UNDP, Germany on police reforms in Nigeria
AfDB boss commends North West governors on regional development approach
The moment Ododo knelt for Yahaya Bello to present certificate of return
Tinubu hails Weah for accepting defeat, congratulates Liberia's president-elect
Abia adopts multi-faceted approach to tackle cervical cancer
CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman
Pulse Sports
Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty
Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list
I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT
Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments
ADVERTISEMENT