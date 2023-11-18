ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police said the breakthrough followed weeks of intensive surveillance of the syndicate.

Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles [NAN]
Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles [NAN]

Recommended articles

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman in the state stated on Saturday that 23 automatic pump action guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered in the process.

“Three suspected members of the syndicate were arrested in Onitsha while the investigation is being expanded,’’ Ikenga stated.

He added that the breakthrough followed weeks of intensive police surveillance of the syndicate.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles

Police arrest 3 suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles

Kano Poll: How we used Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf's mistakes to nail them - Ganduje

Kano Poll: How we used Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf's mistakes to nail them - Ganduje

Sierra Leone President commends Nigeria for support

Sierra Leone President commends Nigeria for support

ONSA partners UNDP, Germany on police reforms in Nigeria

ONSA partners UNDP, Germany on police reforms in Nigeria

AfDB boss commends North West governors on regional development approach

AfDB boss commends North West governors on regional development approach

The moment Ododo knelt for Yahaya Bello to present certificate of return

The moment Ododo knelt for Yahaya Bello to present certificate of return

Tinubu hails Weah for accepting defeat, congratulates Liberia's president-elect

Tinubu hails Weah for accepting defeat, congratulates Liberia's president-elect

Abia adopts multi-faceted approach to tackle cervical cancer

Abia adopts multi-faceted approach to tackle cervical cancer

CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman

CCB arraigns Kano State anti-graft chairman

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi witnesses late arrival of INEC officials, materials at polling units [TheCable]

Kogi witnesses late arrival of INEC officials, materials at polling units

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC denies withdrawal of passwords for results upload in Imo

Governor Yahaya Bello and his preferred successor, Usman Adodo.

Bello, Ododo applaud INEC, security personnel’s conduct at guber election

SDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Murtala Ajaka. [The Cable]

SDP candidate Ajaka confident of victory in Kogi guber poll