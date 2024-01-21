ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that an investigation had begun and the suspects would soon be charged in court.

Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos [ForefrontMagazine]
Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos [ForefrontMagazine]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, had promised to rid the state of criminals.

Hundeyin said that the three suspects were arrested on Saturday at about 6.30 a.m. by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police got information that some boys were seen in military uniform disturbing the peace of the Oke-Odan community in Ishashi,” he said.

He explained that operatives from the Ishashi division were “quickly drafted” to the community and arrested the suspects who were between the ages of 24 and 39.

Hundeyin said that an investigation had begun and the suspects would soon be charged in court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Attack on schools will drastically reduce in 2024 - NSCDC boss

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Demolished buildings in Enugu were kidnappers' den – Govt officials

Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos

Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos

Reverend urges Nigerians to pray against difficult times looming over Nigeria

Reverend urges Nigerians to pray against difficult times looming over Nigeria

NDLEA arrests 295 drug suspects in Rivers

NDLEA arrests 295 drug suspects in Rivers

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa

Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

Lagos govt bans use of 'takeaway packs' in the state with immediate effect

Bauchi-born Nigerian Judge appointed member of Commonwealth tribunal

Bauchi-born Nigerian Judge appointed member of Commonwealth tribunal

Nigerians, stop normalising nonsense in 2024

Nigerians, stop normalising nonsense in 2024

Pulse Sports

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Pray fervently for our leaders, don't curse them - Sultan urges Nigerians

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Daily Post)

Sanwo-Olu promises to implement policies, strategies to entrench peace

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan [Facebook:NNDLEA]

NDLEA recovers 300,000 tramadol pills smuggled in from Pakistan