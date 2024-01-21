Police arrest 3 suspected cultists in Lagos

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, had promised to rid the state of criminals.

Hundeyin said that the three suspects were arrested on Saturday at about 6.30 a.m. by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police got information that some boys were seen in military uniform disturbing the peace of the Oke-Odan community in Ishashi,” he said.

He explained that operatives from the Ishashi division were “quickly drafted” to the community and arrested the suspects who were between the ages of 24 and 39.