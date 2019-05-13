Police operatives of Operation Puff Adder have rescued two kidnap victims in rescue operations that resulted in the arrest of three kidnappers.

According to an official statement on Monday, May 13, 2019, one suspected kidnapper died from gunshot injuries after engaging operatives in a gun battle during one of the rescue operations.

The two victims, Ali Abu Sale, 34, and Bala Bawa, 37, were kidnapped from their residence at Maijaki village via Lapai local government area of Niger State on May 1, 2019 and held at two separate camps.

They were subsequently rescued following a joint tactical mission involving Police officers from the Technical Intelligence Units, Special Tactical Squad and other undercover operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder.

Sale was rescued at Mai Lamba forest near Lapai, Niger, while Bawa was rescued at Gada Biu on the outskirts of Abuja.

The three arrested suspects, Mohammed Bello, aka Dan Hajia, 42, Suleiman Musa, aka Dan Auta, 38, and Abubakar Bello, aka Abu Kango, 28, are currently in custody. They were caught with two AK-47 rifles and 258 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62mm caliber.

They had demanded the sum of N8 million for the two victims before the rescue operations.

Operation Puff Adder launched in April to address the spate of violence taking hold across the country with kidnappers, armed robbers and blood-thirsty bandits running rampant.

While speaking during a conference with senior officers last week, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disclosed that 170 kidnappers were arrested across the country in five weeks. 275 armed robbers were also arrested in several operations within the same time period.

Despite the significant increase in the arrest of offenders and recoveries of firearms by the Police, Adamu said the national crime profile of the country from April 1 to date indicates a slight increase in crime.

In Monday's statement, the IGP promised that the Police will continue the intensive onslaught against kidnappers and other heinous criminals until the battle is won.