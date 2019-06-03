The Imo State Police Command has arrested three domestic staff of former governor, Rochas Okorocha, for raiding his bedroom in his Ogboko residence in the Ideato South Local Government Area of the state.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, disclosed that CCTV footage has shown that the raid was carried out by the domestic staff who are now under investigation.

"I want to assure Imo people that we are on top of the situation and we are doing everything possible to ensure that nothing is left undone in making sure that justice prevailed," he said.

Okorocha, whose two terms as Imo governor ended on Wednesday, May 29, was reportedly in Owerri when the raid happened in the early hours of Saturday, June 1. No valuable was removed.