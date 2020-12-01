The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on Nov. 27 at about 5 a.m.

Ndukwe said that items recovered from the suspects included one pump action gun with two live cartridges, a dagger, assorted phones, an LG TV set, electronic cables, car batteries and cash sum of N41,750, suspected to be stolen.

“Following credible information received at Abakaliki Road Police Station that hoodlums, suspected to be armed robbers, were vandalising street/traffic lights near Shoprite Shopping Mall, Enugu, police operatives raced to the location.

“The police operatives successfully arrested three of the five-man armed robbery gang, while two others were fatally wounded.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that on arrival, police operatives were engaged in a gun duel by the suspects operating in a yellow mini commercial bus, and two of them sustained bullet wounds and were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while three others were arrested.

“Furthermore, the suspects all confessed to the crime, while some of their armed robbery victims have been able to identify them and the items they robbed from them at gun-points,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, had directed the transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation Department for dispatch completion of discreet investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

Ndukwe further called on residents of the state to remain vigilant, law-abiding and promptly report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station.

“They can also call the Command’s hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,’’ he said.